After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Quota of Indiana, PA, Inc. is back on the trail (or treadmill!) with a virtual 5K fundraising event.
Out of concern for health and safety due to the coronavirus outbreak, the fifth Running for the Gold 5K run-walk will be held virtually in mid-June.
Walkers or runners may participate from any place, at any time, between June 6 and 20. Participants can walk or run on a trail, a track or a treadmill, and are invited to upload photos wearing the race shirt onto Quota of Indiana’s Facebook page.
Registration is open now through the weeks of the event, online at www.Run SignUp.com. The donation to participate is $20 per person and includes a race dry fit T-shirt for those who register by May 14.
Shirts may be picked up at the Indiana Mall parking lot near the former Bon Ton store from 4 to 6 p.m. June 2 and from 9 to 11 a.m. June 5. Shirts will be mailed to participants outside of the Indiana County area.
Quota of Indiana, PA, Inc., with over 50 active members, has strived to benefit our community for the last 66 years.
Quotarians are known especially for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals and other disadvantaged women and children.
The Quota 5K Run/Walk is an event that promotes healthy living; the funds raised benefits two Quota sponsored scholarships: the Quota Gold Scholarship and the IUP Speech Scholarship.
The Gold Scholarship was established in honor and memory of charter members upon the occasion of Quota’s 50th (Gold) Anniversary.
It provides financial support to non-traditional female students, who are wishing to further their education in order to accomplish professional and career goals.
In the past, these scholarships have funded study in a variety of professions ranging from cosmetology to auto mechanics to office management.
The IUP Speech Scholarship fits with Quota’s mission to support the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, and awards scholarships to students in IUP’s Speech-Language Pathology Major. Scholarship recipients must demonstrate good academic performance, service to others and professional goals to serve the language-impaired community.
Donations in addition to the race registration can be made at the registration site.
Event sponsors also are welcome; sponsors will be mentioned in all publicity and on the race T-shirt. The deadline for sponsorship to meet the T-shirt production deadline is May 14, but late sponsors are welcome.
Current sponsors for the Running for the Gold event are Colonial Motor Mart/Toyota; Cunningham Meats; First Commonwealth Bank; F.O.E. No. 1468; GC Country Store; Growing Up Sucks Podcast; Helwig Insurance Agency; Indiana Chiropractic; Ishman Landscaping & Excavation Services, LLC; Indiana Regional Medical Center; InFirst Bank; Indiana Moose Lodge No. 174; Innovations of Home; Marion Center Bank; Peles Holdings LLC; Pike’s Peak Nursery; Julia and Ron Santello; S&T Bank; and Supinka Law Office.
Over its 66 years, Quota has raised more than $70,000 for Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children; supports families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program and Hopeful Hearts; made donations to the Miracle League of Indiana County and to the ICCAP Power Pack program to feed children; volunteered for fundraising activities and held mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA. Quota of Indiana also has supported youth in the Justice Works program and the It’s A Wonderful Life celebration. Quota’s active speech and hearing committee works to furnish earplugs, free of charge, to organizations and groups throughout Indiana County.
Membership in Quota is open to all. For more information on Quota of Indiana, contact club president Sheila Hoover at indiana quotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or the website at www.indypa quota.org.
Promoting the virtual 5K walk-run for Quota of Indiana were, from left, Quotarian Nichole Sipos; Quotarian Sheila Hoover (president), representing First Commonwealth Bank; Quotarian Madison Sabo, representing S&T Bank; Annie Rizzo of Indiana Regional Medical Center; Quotarian Celeste Newhouse representing Ishman Landscaping & Excavation Services LLC; and Quotarian Barb Peles, representing Peles Holdings LLC.