At its March meeting, Quota of Indiana, PA welcomed Dr. Shari Robertson, a nationally and internationally recognized motivational speaker on topics including leadership, time and stress management, personal development, effective communication and the power of imagination.
A speech-language pathologist by training, Robertson spent six years on the board of directors for the American Speech Language and Hearing Association and was president of the association of nearly 250,000 members in 2019.
She owns several businesses, including a publishing company, Dynamic Resources, that creates and distributes clinical materials and children’s books that support speech, language and literacy development.
She retired from IUP in early 2019 where she served as a faculty member as well as the University’s Provost Associate.
During the pandemic, Indiana Quotarians continued to meet virtually, and, when health and safety guidelines permitted, in person with Zoom links to meetings.
Members are currently working on the annual Running for the Gold 5K fundraiser.
This year, the event will be virtual: Participants will have the opportunity to complete the “race” between June 6 and 20. Money raised from the event will benefit a number of Quota outreach initiatives, including the Gold Scholarship program.
The scholarship was established in honor and memory of charter members Rose Reschini and Fran Supinka upon the occasion of Quota’s 50th (gold) anniversary in 2006.
It offers financial support to a non-traditional female student who has gained acceptance to a program to further her education in order to accomplish her professional and career goals.
During the holiday season, Quota continued its annual Christmas house tour tradition with a virtual house tour, posting videos and photos of decorated houses in the community. This event was free to view, with donations invited. Quotarians also continued the tradition of the secret Santa program for its membership.
“Despite the pandemic, Indiana Quotarians continued to volunteer for a number of community events, as well as work on plans for upcoming events,” Quota President Sheila Hoover said in a news release. “More importantly, members remained close – in spirit, virtually, and physically when possible.”
In September 2020, Quota presented donations to eight community organizations: the YMCA, Indiana County Community Action Program, Family Promise, The Salvation Army, Hopeful Hearts, the CARE Center, Alice Paul House and the United Way of Indiana County.
“While the coronavirus pandemic has caused us to postpone several fundraising events, because of the generosity of our community, Quota was very pleased to be able to continue to help these important community agencies, especially in light of agencies that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Hoover said.
Quota meets monthly and has 50 members. It is a nonprofit organization whose membership is committed to benefiting families and individuals through financial and volunteer support of programs. Since its beginning in 1955, the organization has raised and donated more than $275,000 to the Indiana community and volunteered thousands of hours of service.
In the past several years, Quota has raised more than $70,000 for the Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children; supports families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program and Hopeful Hearts; and has recently made donations to the Miracle League of Indiana County, the Chevy Chase Community Center and to the ICCAP Power Pack program to feed children.
Quota has held mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA and supported youth in the Justice Works program. Quota’s active speech and hearing committee works to furnish free earplugs to organizations and groups throughout Indiana County. Members also serve as volunteers for fundraising activities for several community organizations.
Membership is open to all.
For more information, contact Hoover at indiana quotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or at www.indypaquota.org.