Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. installed new officers and welcomed five new members to the group at its meeting Wednesday.
New officers are Kara Rearick, vice president of reservations; Kim Rode, secretary; and Kandy Overdorff and Jennifer Quilliam, board members.
Continuing officers are Madison Sabo, past president; Sheila Hoover, president; Julia Santello, president-elect; Betsy Lauber, vice president of membership; Jill Milner, treasurer; Donna Yvanek, treasurer-elect; and Nichole Sipos, board member.
New Quota members are Jennifer Bush, Kim Gutierrez, Sue Ann Lauver, Davis Muguimi and Jennifer Quilliam.
Members of Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. are working on its upcoming fundraising event, the fifth Running for the Gold 5K run-walk. Running for the Gold will be held virtually from June 6 to June 20.
Walkers or runners can participate from any place, at any time, between those dates. Participants can walk or run on a trail, a track or a treadmill, and are invited to upload photos wearing the race shirt onto Quota of Indiana’s Facebook page.
Registration is available now online at www.RunSignUp.com. The donation to participate is $20 per person.
Quota of Indiana, PA Inc., with over 50 active members, has strived to benefit the community for the last 66 years. Quotarians are known especially for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, and disadvantaged women and children.
The Quota 5K Run/Walk is an event that promotes healthy living and the funds raised benefits two Quota sponsored scholarships: the Quota Gold Scholarship and the IUP Speech Scholarship.
The Gold Scholarship was established in honor and memory of Quota of Indiana’s charter members upon the occasion of Quota’s 50th (Gold) Anniversary. It provides financial support to non-traditional female students, who are wishing to further their education in order to accomplish professional and career goals.
In the past, these scholarships have funded study in a variety of professions, ranging from cosmetology to auto mechanics to office management.
The IUP Speech Scholarship fits with Quota’s mission to support the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals.
The IUP Speech Scholarship offers scholarships to students in IUP’s Speech- Language Pathology Major.
Scholarship recipients demonstrate good academic performance, service to others and professional goals to serve the language impaired community.
Donations, in addition to the race registration, can be made at the registration site.
Current sponsors for the Running for the Gold event are: Colonial Motor Mart/Toyota; Cunningham Meats; First Commonwealth Bank; F.O.E. #1468; GC Country Store; Growing Up Sucks Podcast; Helwig Insurance Agency; Indiana Chiropractic; Ishman Landscaping & Excavation Services, LLC; IRMC; InFirst Bank; Indiana Moose Lodge #174; Innovations of Home; Marion Center Bank; Peles Holdings LLC; Pike’s Peak Nursery; Julia and Ron Santello; S&T Bank; and Supinka Law Office. Additional event sponsors are welcome.
Over its 66 years, Quota has raised more than $70,000 for the Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children; supports families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program and Hopeful Hearts; made donations to the Miracle League of Indiana County and to the ICCAP Power Pack program to feed children; volunteered for fundraising activities and held mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA.
Quota of Indiana also has supported youth in the Justice Works program and the It’s A Wonderful Life celebration. Quota’s active speech and hearing committee works to furnish earplugs, free of charge, to organizations and groups throughout Indiana County.
Membership in Quota is open to all.
For more information on Quota of Indiana, contact club president Sheila Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or the website at www.indypaquo ta.org.