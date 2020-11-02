Quota of Indiana, Pa., officially welcomed two new members at its Oct. 29 meeting, Amy Hovan and Kimberly Rode.
Hovan teaches kindergarten in the Marion Center School District and became interested in Quota last year when she agreed to participate in the Quota Home Tour fundraiser. She has two adult children and enjoys walking on the local trails with her dog, Poppy. She is sponsored by Quota member Betsy Lauber.
Rode decided to join Quota after attending a Get to Know Quota public social event in 2019. She works as director of special education for the ARIN Intermediate Unit. When she is not working on a Ph.D. in school psychology and educational leadership, she enjoys camping, hiking and kayaking. Rode is sponsored by Quota member Heidi Fleming.