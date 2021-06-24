After more than a year of Zoom conference calls, it may take some time for Indiana Borough Council to return to online presentations of its twice-monthly meetings.
“Quotes for equipment exceeded our grant amount,” borough Manager C. Michael Foote said at Tuesday’s council meeting, the second in-person gathering and the first full-fledged voting session in Indiana since the COVID-19 pandemic forced governments large and small into the virtual realm.
On the other hand, quotes came in under budget for two would-be contractors seeking to conduct street paving planned for 13th Street between Water Street and Oakland Avenue. Foote said the quotes are being referred to the borough’s engineer for vetting before a contract is approved next month.
As some on council and in the audience pointed out, it was hard to hear the discussion at times Tuesday night because of a fan running in council chambers.
Foote said the borough building’s air conditioning system is in need of replacement.
Technology of another sort was endorsed by Police Chief Justin Schawl and Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster — body cameras for the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“How much would those cameras cost?” asked Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel.
Schawl said there is a wide range of prices, from under $13,000 for a one-year deal to under $90,000 for a five-year deal.
Council authorized three items recommended by borough staff for the agenda released in advance of Tuesday’s meeting:
• To have Foote seek reimbursement through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for all approved COVID-19 expenditures.
• To have borough planners apply for a Strategic Management Planning Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Council also allocated a 10 percent match from local resources toward that project.
• To dispose of a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, which the borough would sell for approximately $200 for scrap.
Also Tuesday, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said he, Foote and Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford had been in conversations with Indiana Area School District officials, as the district ponders the future of four elementary schools.
For instance, Broad said, Horace Mann Elementary School could be closed or converted into an early childhood center. Broad said the district asked if the borough was interested in the Horace Mann building and the borough said no.
Broad also said district officials indicated that Eisenhower Elementary School would remain closed for another year.