After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, a philanthropic golf tournament will be revived this summer to help raise money for cancer research and for college-bound high school seniors.
Len and Julie Rado, of Homer City, said the Jonathan Rado Memorial Scholarship golf outing has been set for July 17 at Meadowlane Golf Course in White Township.
More importantly, the Rado scholarship fund has awarded scholarships once again this spring, despite the cancellation of the sustaining golf event in 2020.
In their son’s memory, the Rados awarded $2,000 in scholarships in 2020 to two Homer-Center students and in 2019 and 2020 contributed $4,500 to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, where Jonathan attended elementary classes.
Since the inception of the program, the family has awarded $26,200 of scholarships to 20 students and $15,500 to the oncology and radiation departments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – including $2,000 in 2020 when the golf outing was called off.
The Rados are accepting tee sponsors, prize donations, raffle baskets and cash contributions in conjunction with the tournament. Golfers’ registration will be announced later.
The golf tournament this year won’t include a sit-down dinner or gathering of participants. Lunch and boxed dinners will be provided; drinks will be available. CDC and Meadowlane pandemic guidelines in effect in July will be followed.
Jonathan Rado, a 2003 graduate of Homer-Center High School, died after a fight against brain cancer in January 2012.
Challenged throughout his life, Jonathan remained independent and a fighter.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports administration in December 2009 from Edinboro University.
“Jonathan always had the attitude that you never know what you can do until you try, no matter what one’s disability is,” according to a news release announcing the scholarship awards. “He felt that if you try and you fail, you pick yourself back up and move on to another plan; but at least you get to move on knowing you tried.”
For more information follow the Jonathan Rado Memorial on social media at www.facebook.com/ JonathanRadoMemorial ScholarshipFund.