An Indiana man was jailed Friday and charged with a felony drug trafficking offense after detectives seized drugs, money and packaging materials from a house in the Second Ward, the Indiana County District Attorney’s office reported this morning.
Acting on a tip from an informant, DA Robert Manzi said, members of the county drug task force raided the residence of Toby Takach, 21, in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
Other suspects may be under investigation; officers discovered evidence of drug dealing in a book identifying customers and debts, Manzi reported.
Police from the Indiana and Clymer borough departments confiscated several pounds of marijuana and THC wax, five guns and ammunition, supplies of LSD and psilocybin — a pre-drug hallucinogenic compound found in mushrooms — along with a digital scale, more than $26,000 cash, all kept in a large safe in the house, according to the report.
Manzi said detectives in one week assembled enough evidence to obtain and execute a search warrant.
Takach was taken for preliminary arraignment Friday afternoon before Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court, and was sent to the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $25,000. A hearing has been set for Jan. 25 on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs and misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and possession of a weapon.
Manzi said Takach confessed when questioned by police.
“The Indiana County Drug Task continues to take an aggressive approach to identifying, investigating and prosecuting drug dealers in our county,” Manzi said. “We will continue to coordinate our law enforcement efforts in these investigations with the goal of keeping our community a safer place to raise our children.”