To railroad buffs, a visit to Altoona and nearby locations must seem like a visit to Nirvana.
Small wonder train enthusiasts flock to Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum, Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site and a railroad tunnel so critical to America’s success in World War II that Nazi agents plotted its destruction.
“What draws people in is the fact that you have all this history going back to the 1850s and then you still have the active rail lines that run right through the middle of Altoona and around the Curve, which sees probably 50, 60 trains a day,” says Andrew Brumbaugh, curator at the Railroaders Museum. “The bridge between past and present is right here in Altoona.”
The downtown museum highlights the contributions of those who left their imprint on a place that came to be known as Railroad City, for good reason.
ALTOONA ONCE was home to the largest railroading community in the nation, a city where the Pennsylvania Railroad dominated everyday life. Countless families were linked in some way to the PRR.
“It was a very significant number in its heyday,” says the museum’s executive director, Joe DeFrancesco. “There were 17,000 railroad workers, so you factor in if that was 17,000 households with spouses and children out of a population of 80,000, that’s a high percentage.”
The three-story Railroaders Museum celebrates the men and women who kept the engines running and the cars rolling with exhibits, artifacts, memorabilia, photos, promotional artwork, life-size dioramas and a film, “Altoona at Work: An Era of Steam.”
“One of the unique aspects of the museum is it actually tells the story of the average railroader and how they developed what became the city of Altoona,” says Mark Ickes, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Blair County. “These people played an integral role in westward expansion and the growth of the country.”
The museum is housed in the former Master Mechanics Building, constructed by the PRR in 1882 as part of the Altoona Works, once the country’s largest concentration of railroad shops. Its 122 buildings occupied 128 acres and stretched for roughly three miles through the heart of town.
One exhibit spotlights the prominent role played by women during World War II. Some 22,000 were employed by the PRR in 1944 alone, in a wide range of positions.
“They worked in the shops, on the trains, in the stations, doing really any job that a man did,” DeFrancesco says. “I think it was the practice that the wife would be eligible for their husband’s job as a placeholder while he was away during the war.”
Another exhibit showcases the PRR’s extensive testing labs. What was tested? What wasn’t? A pyramid of oranges under glass illustrates the fact that employees researched every variety of the fruit to learn which held up best for passengers on extended trips.
“They tested pretty much everything,” Brumbaugh says, “down to like, let’s see which pencil will last longest. They actually had basically a glorified treadmill for locomotives, where they were able to access data to figure out how can we make this better and more efficient and stronger and whatnot.”
After exploring the exhibits under roof, visitors are encouraged to step outside and wander through the adjacent rail yard. The site includes a roundhouse and a collection of historic locomotives and vintage rail cars.
HORSESHOE CURVE, one of the world’s greatest engineering feats at the time of its 1854 completion, is located six miles west of Altoona. Visitors experience the up-close thrill of watching trains pass along a 2,375-foot curved section of track that rises 122 feet from east to west.
“When they were building the railroad across the state, they came to the Allegheny Mountains and they were like, OK, what do we do now?” Brumbaugh says. “They figured out a way to slowly ascend the mountain at a gradual grade, and then they came to a spot in the mountains where Horseshoe Curve is now and they basically built a giant horseshoe-shaped railroad track to cross the ravine there, because a bridge across would have been too steep.”
A PRR engineer came up with the design and about 450 workers, mostly Irish immigrants, labored for three years to complete the project, using only picks and shovels. This monumental achievement reduced travel time between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh from what was 20 days during the horse-and-wagon era to a mere 15 hours. At least 18 U.S. presidents have traversed the Curve. Herbert Hoover gave orders for his train to stop there briefly in 1930 so he could take in the view by moonlight.
Ride the funicular or walk from the visitor center to the viewing area, mere steps from the tracks.
FARTHER WEST, in the Cambria County community of Gallitzin, railroad buffs can watch Norfolk Southern freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains emerge from the Allegheny Tunnel, either from a bluff overlooking the tracks in Tunnel Park or from a bridge that spans the rails. You can actually feel the approach of westbound trains even before they’re visible.
The tunnel was so critical to transporting troops and supplies during World War II that Nazi saboteurs fixed their sights on its destruction. Eight Germans carrying explosives were captured in June of 1942 before they could execute their nefarious plan.
“Back then everything was transported by rail,” says Irene Szynal, secretary-treasurer of the Gallitzin Area Tourist Council, “and if the tunnel would’ve collapsed, can you imagine trying to get that open to get the trains running again? It would have been a nightmare.”
At 3,612 feet, the Allegheny Tunnel was the longest railroad tunnel in the world at the time of its completion in 1854. The adjacent Gallitzin Tunnel, which opened in 1904, has since been abandoned.
A restored 1942 PRR caboose, filled with photos and exhibits, is open to visitors in Tunnel Park. Some of those visitors travel long distances to reach Gallitzin.
“We have people come here from all over the world,” Szynal says. “It’s almost a destination for a lot of these railroad fans, not just a stop.”
A small museum is located across the street, with exhibits, photos and souvenirs. A volunteer will gladly hand over a schedule so you can anticipate the arrival of the next train.
THE ONLY way over the mountains before completion of the tunnel and Horseshoe Curve was via the Allegheny Portage Railroad. Between 1834 and 1854, boats traveling the Pennsylvania Canal — the main east-west thoroughfare across the state — were placed atop flatbed rail cars for the trip over the Alleghenies.
The portage railroad would pick up canal boats at either Johnstown or Hollidaysburg and cover the 36-mile distance between towns using a series of inclined planes that “stair-stepped” up and down the mountain. Stationary steam engines provided the power to lift or lower the rail cars, which were attached to ropes made of hemp and, later, steel wire.
It was an engineering marvel for its time and increased commerce exponentially.
“The opening of the [Allegheny Portage] railroad will form a new era in the annals of Pennsylvania,” noted an 1832 article in the Philadelphia Literary Gazette. “The cheapness of transportation from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, by this route, will give an impetus to trade, such as has not been experienced before.”
The portage railroad visitor center, located on a wooded 1,249-acre site near Gallitzin, features a wealth of interpretive exhibits. A trail leads to the old rail beds and reconstructed Engine House No. 6, built atop the original foundation, that housed one of the stationary steam engines.
Just beyond is the Lemon House Tavern, where Samuel and Jean Lemon served meals to travelers on the portage railroad. Guests can amble through the formal parlor, a dining room and a barroom while checking out dozens of exhibits and photos. The home has been restored to its 1840s appearance.
The portage railroad thrived for two decades, carrying freight and passengers, Charles Dickens among them. The British novelist chronicled his experience in “American Notes for General Circulation,” published in 1842:
“It was very pretty traveling thus, at a rapid pace along the heights of the mountain in a keen wind, to look down into a valley full of light and softness; catching glimpses, through the tree-tops, of scattered cabins; children running to the doors; dogs bursting out to bark, whom we could see without hearing; terrified pigs scampering homewards; families sitting out in their rude [meaning primitive] gardens; cows gazing upward with a stupid indifference; men in their shirt sleeves, looking on at their unfinished houses, planning out to-morrow’s work; and we riding onward, high above them, like a whirlwind.”
The development of stronger locomotives able to pull trains over the mountains hastened the demise of the Allegheny Portage Railroad. By 1854 it was history.
RAILROAD BUFFS eager to actually travel on a train, not just read about train travel, need only visit either of two locations. The East Broad Top Railroad in Huntingdon County carries passengers on scenic trips through the countryside on America’s oldest operating narrow gauge railroad. The Everett Railroad, based in Hollidaysburg, offers a variety of themed excursions behind a refurbished 1920 steam engine.
Altoona and surrounding communities beckon to train enthusiasts, whether they long to ride the rails or visit historic railroad sites. And once they arrive, they might just believe they’ve found Nirvana.