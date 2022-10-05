David A. Rairigh, owner of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana and Clymer, announced Tuesday the opening of Evergreen Cremations Inc.
David A. Rairigh, owner of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana and Clymer, announced Tuesday the opening of Evergreen Cremations Inc.
The new facility is located at 964 Nixon Ave., Indiana.
Rairigh stated in a press release that Evergreen Cremations can help families who have experienced the death of a loved one with affordable services “handled as simply and directly as possible,” while relying on professional and dignified care.
“Over my 30 years as a funeral director and going back through three generations of Rairigh funeral directors before my service, the way our family has assisted families has changed in many ways,” he stated. “Yet the standards we have for our own service, the professionalism we maintain and the compassion with which we offer our services has remained steadfast.”
Rairigh said some changes over the years include the prevalence of cremation services as a choice, which led him six years ago to establishing a crematory at the Indiana funeral home location. In those six years, Rairigh said more than 500 cremations have been provided.
Another change, he said, is the financial stress that a death can bring to a family who may be financially unprepared.
“We have always tried to accommodate families of any means, but we’ve been looking for a way to extend this service to more families in Indiana County and beyond,” Rairigh said.
According to the press release, most, if not all, contact with the family to set up arrangements can be completed online at ever greencremations.net. Once the funeral home is notified of a death, families can visit the website to provide the information needed for completion of a death certificate, prepare an obituary for submission to the newspaper, select any additional merchandise they may want and pay for services.
For more information or to speak with a person, call (724) 599-9405 or email evergreencremations964@gmail.com.
