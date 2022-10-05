Evergreen

Pictured, from left, are Mark Hilliard, chamber president; Don Bishop, funeral attendant; Jennifer Rairigh, business manager; David A. Rairigh, funeral director/owner; Amanda Anderson, funeral intern; Taylor Allison, funeral director; and Makenna Berchin, funeral attendant. Missing from the photo were Vincent Naglic, funeral director/ supervisor; and Steve Koches, funeral attendant.

 Submitted photo

David A. Rairigh, owner of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana and Clymer, announced Tuesday the opening of Evergreen Cremations Inc.

The new facility is located at 964 Nixon Ave., Indiana.