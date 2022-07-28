REA Energy Cooperative Inc. last month acquired In the Stix Broadband LLC, an independent internet service provider.
In the Stix Broadband began operating in 2008 on the Cambria Connect network, steadily growing over the years by adding its own towers and repeaters covering most of Cambria and surrounding counties.
In the Stix Broadband offers internet and phone service. It also offers IT services to both residential and commercial customers.
In The Stix will be operated as a subsidiary of REA Energy. Any inquiries from current or prospective customers of In the Stix Broadband should be directed to (814) 472-2662.
“We are very excited to have In the Stix as part of the REA Energy family,” said Chad Carrick, REA Energy president and CEO. “We feel this alliance is critical to achieving broadband accessibility in rural Indiana and Cambria counties.”
REA Energy Cooperative Inc., incorporated in 1937, is a full-service distribution electric cooperative serving more than 22,000 consumer-members in Armstrong, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.