eXp Realty LLC
JESSICA UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the new office location of eXp Realty LLC at 9 S. Seventh St., Suite 205, Indiana. Attending the ceremony were, from left, state Rep. Jim Struzzi; Jennifer S. Gonda-English; Christina Struzzi; Sheri L. Kunkle; Lori Ann Syster; broker Michael Bauer; and Mark Hillard, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce president.

