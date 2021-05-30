Realty One Group Landmark plans a grand opening Friday at 6 p.m. in Suite B at 1497 Philadelphia St., on the western end of the Indiana Borough business district.
A ribbon-cutting is planned, along with an office tour and refreshments.
“We’re a blend of old school and new school,” Tyler Thompson said of the latest office in what his company describes as “a modern, lifestyle real estate brand.”
Thompson, who came to the Indiana area in 2009 and has been in real estate since 2015, is co-owner with Lesa Kendall in the area’s newest realty firm.
“Lesa is from the Blairsville area,” Thompson said. “She has been in real estate for 13 years.”
Thompson lives in Shelocta. Their firm had a soft opening on April 15 with 16 agents, plus one staffer who does most of their closings.
“I had actually worked previously for Berkshire Hathaway,” Thompson said. He was contacted by a Realty One Group corporate office in Lancaster.
“They thought I would be a good fit and now here we are,” Thompson said.
Realty One Group is part of a chain that in this region also includes an office in Murrysville, Westmoreland County.
“Our company in general specializes in the use of technology in our platforms,” Thompson said.
In short, it is “more of a tech-forward operation” that provides more than a sign on the lawn “to be able to push our clients’ property,” he said.
It can be found online at http://realtyonegrouplandmark.com/ or on the Realty ONE Group Landmark Facebook page.
On Facebook, the company tells visitors, “Realty ONE Group Landmark is expanding on the fast moving growth of (Realty One Group) on a national and local level! Your biggest Landmark in life is your home! Let us show you how our innovative methods can make a difference in the journey to your next Landmark!”
More details about the new Indiana office are available by calling (724) 427-5801.