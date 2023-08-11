BRADENVILLE — A Latrobe man had homicide and other charges held for trial Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers in the 2007 murder of 22-year-old Samantha Lang of Derry Township.
However, his Pittsburgh defense attorney, Marc David Daffner, suggests that the only evidence against Charles Earl Ream, 53, comes from “unsubstantiated statements made by individuals who apparently have some problem” with his client.
In a news release issued at the time of Ream’s arrest by District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, it was reported that several known informants to state police were interviewed and said Ream relayed information about the killing of Lang and alleged it transpired over drugs and a possible foiled drug deal.
Ream is charged with criminal homicide, first-degree felony counts of burglary and robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking involving movable property.
Daffner said there is “nowhere at all that connects Mr. Ream to the actual crime that occurred there,” and said his client “admits he was there” on the day Lang died.
Assistant District Attorney Leo Joseph Ciaramitaro is prosecuting the case.
Ream was returned to Westmoreland County Prison, where he has been held without bond since his preliminary arraignment July 26, to await formal arraignment on Oct. 18 in Greensburg before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher A. Feliciani.
