BRADENVILLE — A Latrobe man had homicide and other charges held for trial Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers in the 2007 murder of 22-year-old Samantha Lang of Derry Township.

However, his Pittsburgh defense attorney, Marc David Daffner, suggests that the only evidence against Charles Earl Ream, 53, comes from “unsubstantiated statements made by individuals who apparently have some problem” with his client.