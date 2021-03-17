Indiana Borough’s current arrangement of three council members apiece from each of four wards could be reworked in the future.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel acknowledged at Tuesday’s council voting meeting that the state borough code requires a reapportionment every 10 years, but “it is my understanding we have not done that in Indiana in a long time.”
McDaniel said reapportionment is being explored. “It is a conversation that began a year ago,” the Administration Committee chairman said.
That conversation continued at the Feb. 24 meeting of McDaniel’s committee.
There, Councilman Jim McQuown expressed his interest in looking into the topic of redistricting once 2020 census numbers are available. McDaniel offered that his panel should revisit the topic in a couple of months, while borough Manager C. Michael Foote suggested that the borough staff review the 2010 census numbers and GIS data and provide a presentation in the coming months.
One thing holding up reapportionment on state and federal levels is a delay in the results of the 2020 census. On Feb. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau said it will deliver required redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30, six months later than planned, in part because of COVID-19-related delays but also due to prioritizing of the delivery of the apportionment results.
Councilwoman Kaycee Newell wondered if there was interest in reducing the number of council members.
“We are one of seven boroughs (in Pennsylvania) that have a 12-member council,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said. Before the Administration Committee, Broad pointed to the Cambria County seat of Ebensburg, where all council members are elected at large.
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor also wondered Tuesday night about changes.
McDaniel said it is too soon to discuss that.
“There are a variety of models across the state,” he said. He said he wants to see the actual numbers, as well as what other municipalities have addressed, perhaps over the past 30 years.
“My guess is that there will be nothing until the next set of municipal elections in two years,” Broad said.
Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said Downtown Indiana Inc. is applying to rejoin the state-level Main Street program, working with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center.
Ford said DI will need a resolution of support from council, as well as a perception survey, that is to say, a survey of how people perceive downtown as well as town/gown relations.
Foote touted the borough’s partnership with DI and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, which is behind the first Third Thursday outdoor event in IRMC Park on April 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring dining and entertainment.
The borough manager also said there is a Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs staff meeting today, about the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief effort signed by President Biden last week.
“There could be funds coming to the borough,” Foote said, but he did not know how much.
Another sort of funding could boost artistic efforts in Indiana and vicinity.
The council president reported that a “Creative Community-Indiana County” GoFundMe page has been set up by Hannah Harley to raise money needed by the Indiana Arts Council to match a $100,000 Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Creative Communities grant.
“In order to fully realize the funding possibility, we need your help,” Harley wrote.
“Over the next five years, this grant will invest in local artists, install new murals throughout Indiana County, and create a county-wide creative collective. The impact of these collaborations are far reaching, and we are thrilled to get to work on this project.”
As of late Tuesday, there were 12 pledges totaling $760, toward an $8,000 goal.
“The Indiana Arts Council, in collaboration with Indiana County of Office and Planning & Development, will assist in the distribution of funds,” Harley wrote. “Any donation helps!”
Also Tuesday, borough officials received a letter from Diane Peffer, who is retiring from her work as a payroll clerk and as recording secretary for council, ending 43 years on the job, effective March 31.
Peffer wrote that after three years on dialysis she has received a kidney transplant.
“I have decided to focus on my recovery,” Peffer wrote. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Indiana Borough.”
“She was absolutely invaluable in keeping all the paperwork flowing, having it ready for me to sign in a timely manner,” Broad said. “I wish her all the best for many years to come.”