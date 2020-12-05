COVID 19 coronavirus 05

Coronavirus -nCov virus close up defocus red background virus cells influenza as dangerous asian pandemic virus close up 3d rendering

 Kado

Indiana County logged 88 more cases of COVID-19, a single-day record, the state Department of Health reported Friday, a 3.2 percent increase in cases.

The county’s total number of cases now stands at 2,797, and is averaging about 57 new infections per day so far this month. The county averaged about 45 cases a day in November.

The county also recorded three more coronavirus-related deaths, the DOH reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 51 (1.8 percent of all confirmed cases).

Indiana County’s seven-day positivity rate is an alarming 43.8 percent.

As of Thursday, infections at long-term care facilities totaled 338 (305 residents and 33 employees in 14 facilities). Twenty of the 51 deaths have occurred in these facilities.

A total of 13,779 people have tested negative. This means almost 1 in 5 people in Indiana County have been tested for the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania also registered a single-day 11,763 record cases as reported Friday, the second consecutive day of record cases. Another 169 deaths were recorded statewide, bringing that total to 11,113. The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 11.7 percent.

There are 5,071 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 are in the intensive care unit, the DOH reported.

Statewide, 394,200 tests were administered from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, resulting in 50,583 positive cases.

