The county’s total number of cases now stands at 2,797, and is averaging about 57 new infections per day so far this month. The county averaged about 45 cases a day in November.
The county also recorded three more coronavirus-related deaths, the DOH reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 51 (1.8 percent of all confirmed cases).
Indiana County’s seven-day positivity rate is an alarming 43.8 percent.
As of Thursday, infections at long-term care facilities totaled 338 (305 residents and 33 employees in 14 facilities). Twenty of the 51 deaths have occurred in these facilities.
A total of 13,779 people have tested negative. This means almost 1 in 5 people in Indiana County have been tested for the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania also registered a single-day 11,763 record cases as reported Friday, the second consecutive day of record cases. Another 169 deaths were recorded statewide, bringing that total to 11,113. The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 11.7 percent.
There are 5,071 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 are in the intensive care unit, the DOH reported.
Statewide, 394,200 tests were administered from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, resulting in 50,583 positive cases.