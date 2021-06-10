White Township’s new Recreation Advisory Board organized Monday night, with the naming of officers and a discussion of some plans.
Matthew W. Jackson, who was appointed to a one-year term last month by the township Board of Supervisors, will serve that term as the board’s chairman.
Dan Antonacci, who was named to a five-year term, will serve as vice chairman during the first year of that term.
Alphonse Borowski, who was named to a four-year term, will serve as board secretary during his first year on the new township panel.
Also serving on the board are Barbara Hauge, who was named to a three-year term, and Kim Caretti, who was named to a two-year term.
The advisory board drew applications from 17 township residents for those five positions.
The township supervisors named the new board’s members to staggered terms, which will allow for future selection of recreation advisors each year for five-year terms.
Jessica Prushnok, office manager at the recreation complex, will serve as recording secretary.
The advisory board will meet on the first Monday of every other month at 6 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike. Future meetings are scheduled for Aug. 2, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6.
On Monday, township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer provided a history of White Township recreation programs and led discussion of the Blouser property, a wooded area above the Eagles Rest Pavilion, as well as plans for an 18-hole disc golf course and a mountain bike loop.
Prushnok said plans would be announced within the next month or so for expansion of a program offering free advertising for a year in the arena’s ice and turf rinks as well as on the recreation complex’s social media.
In addition to the 20 restaurants that took up the township on its offer, space soon will be offered to smaller mom-and-pop retail businesses in the township and Indiana Borough.
The advisory board also heard about the rollout of the township’s summer recreation programs for youths and adults. Registration now is being taken online at whitetownshiprec.org.
Prushnok also said the township again is offering discounted tickets through Labor Day to various western Pennsylvania amusements, including Kennywood and Sandcastle parks and the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium in Allegheny County, Idlewild & SoakZone in Westmoreland County, DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Blair County, and Waldameer Park and Water World in Erie County.
Tickets can be purchased only at the recreation service window at S&T Bank Arena Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., now through Labor Day. The township accepts only cash or credit cards for ticket purchases.