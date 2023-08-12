Armstrong Township is holding recycling collection Saturday (Aug. 12) at the township building.
Items accepted are glass — clear, brown and green, separated; cans; plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles; newspapers and magazines.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:01 am
Armstrong Township is holding recycling collection Saturday (Aug. 12) at the township building.
Items accepted are glass — clear, brown and green, separated; cans; plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles; newspapers and magazines.
The last collection this year will be Oct. 7.
o o o
The recycling bins will be at the park in Creekside Borough on Saturday (Aug. 12).
Items that will be accepted are glass — clear, brown and green; aluminum and steel food and beverage cans; newspapers; No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles; and magazines.
The final collection date for this year will be Oct. 7.
