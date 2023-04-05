Armstrong Township will hold its first recycling collection of the year on Saturday at the township.
Collections will be for glass (clear, brown and green) separated; cans; plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles; newspapers and magazines.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 5:05 am
The other collection dates are June 10, Aug. 12 and Oct. 7.
o o o
Recycling bins will be at the park in Creekside Borough on Saturday.
The following items will be collected: glass — clear, green and brown food and beverage containers; cans — aluminum and steel; newspapers; No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles; and magazines.
The next collection date for Creekside for this year will be June 10.
