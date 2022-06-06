Recycling bins will be at the park in Creekside Borough on Saturday, June 11.
The following items will be accepted: glass (clear, brown and green food and beverage containers), cans (aluminum and steel), newspapers, plastic (No. 1 and No. 2 bottles) and magazines.
The next date will be Aug. 13.
o o o
Armstrong Township will hold recycling collection from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at the township building.
The following items will be accepted: glass (clear, brown and green, separated), cans, plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles, newspapers and magazines.