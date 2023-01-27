The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club of Homer City invites applicants for the ninth annual Post-Secondary Son/Daughter Financial Scholarship(s).
The purpose of the scholarship is to support deserving graduating high school students attain their post-secondary educational goals (vocational education and training or undergraduate education).
Candidates must be graduating seniors from an accredited high school; and must have a direct relative (by birth or adoption) of a The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club parent or grandparent member in good standing for 2023.
Awards are a one-time financial commitment and are an unrestricted financial award.
Information and application forms are available at the entry way of The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club, 12506 Flat Road, Homer City. Materials are due on or before April 15. Awardees will be contacted by telephone and/or mail around May 1.