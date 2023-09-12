After a summer of decreased donor turnout, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage, according to Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.
“To make sure we can provide hospitals the blood they need this fall, we’re counting on the generosity of the public to help us recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August,” Roschella said.
“Two weeks ago, Hurricane Idalia forced dozens of blood drive cancellations, compounding the shortage.”
The regional Red Cross spokeswoman said her agency is distributing blood products to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in and there has been a need to reduce distributions of some of the most needed blood products in recent weeks.
“We need people to make blood donation appointments now to ensure patients receive the care they need,” Roschella said.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives include:
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m.
• Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township, Sept. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Event, Kovalchick Complex, 599 Pratt Drive, Oct. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.
• S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, White Township, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township, Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m.
