After a summer of decreased donor turnout, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage, according to Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

“To make sure we can provide hospitals the blood they need this fall, we’re counting on the generosity of the public to help us recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August,” Roschella said.