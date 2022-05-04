The American Red Cross will be holding two special blood drives in Indiana County this month.
The Indiana community is invited to join the family and friends of Judith Maschak to help save lives by donating blood from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 20 at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines.
Maschak bravely battled multiple myeloma (cancer of blood plasma) for 8½ years. She received countless blood transfusions during her illness along with platelets.
Before she was diagnosed in 2012, Maschak was a Red Cross blood donor and had donated nearly 2 gallons.
“My mother was the strongest woman I’ll ever know,” said Judith’s daughter Samantha Sbardella. “She never, ever complained, and never gave up. Judith always wanted to help someone who had it worse than she.”
o o o
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in honor of Scarlett Jones from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Armagh Fire Hall.
Please join the family and friends of Scarlett as they celebrate her brave battle over B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Diagnosed at just 2 years old, Scarlett received numerous blood transfusions during her course of treatment. She completed treatment on March 28 and rang the bell at Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh. Scarlett turned 5 on Feb. 1, she loves mermaids, princesses and playing with her big brother, Skyler.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help celebrate a person’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to a loved one.
According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. All blood types are needed.
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.