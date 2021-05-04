The following blood donation opportunities are available through the American Red Cross.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
• May 5, 12:30 - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana
• May 12, noon to 5:30 p.m., Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 East, Commodore
• May 13, 1:30 - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 493, 79 Mullen Ave, Homer City
• May 14, 1 - 6 p.m., Blairsville Community Center, 101 E North Ave., Blairsville
• May 14, noon - 6 p.m., Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, White Township