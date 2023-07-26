After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross said it needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Right now, a Red Cross spokeswoman said, her agency especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.
Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood drives include a Friday event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA of Indiana County, an Aug. 2 event from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, an Aug. 4 event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana, an Aug. 9 event from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham in White Township, and an Aug. 11 event from noon to 5 p.m. at the Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
The Red Cross is offering an incentive to donors, teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage.
All who give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
As for requirements to give blood, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
