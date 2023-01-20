RedCross.png

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives — especially now, as the organization works to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion — yet only 3 percent of the public gives blood.