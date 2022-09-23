As fall is getting underway, the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross said eligible donors could start the season off right by making an appointment for a blood or platelet donation.
“While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes,” chapter spokeswoman Nicole Roschella said.
“Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care, especially ahead of the busy holiday season.”
Blood drives scheduled in the Indiana area include an event Monday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana; one Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Mall; a “crimson event” at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Oct. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.; an event Oct. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township; and a blood drive on Oct. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 493, 79 Mullen Ave., Homer City.
Roschella said those coming in September will be automatically entered to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts.
She said those who come to give in October will also receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.