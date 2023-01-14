The American Red Cross is hosting its 29th annual Indiana Community Day of Giving blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Mall.
The community blood drive, which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well as National Blood Donor Month, will feature food, beverages and prizes for participants. The annual blood drive was cancelled last year due a snowstorm, but it’s coming back in full force this year with a collection goal of 100 units of blood products.
These “blood products” can include platelet, plasma and red blood cell donations, according to Red Cross account manager for donor recruitment Karen Sistek.
“Each component has a different use,” Sistek said. “For example, cancer patients may receive platelets to stay healthy during chemotherapy, plasma is often used for patients suffering from burns or infections or to help clot blood (and) red blood cells help patients who are anemic or have an injury.”
Sistek said it can be especially difficult to collect enough blood and platelets to meet patient needs during the winter months, which exacerbates the need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types.
“Each blood donation can benefit up to three patients,” Sistek said. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. It’s essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
“Blood cannot be manufactured — it can only come from volunteer donors.”
All healthy individuals can donate blood at the drive, according to Sistek. In Pennsylvania, donors must be at least 16 years old to donate. At age 16, donors need a parental consent form. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.
More information concerning eligibility can be found at www.redcrossblood.org. This includes information on medication, chronic conditions, travel and tattoos.
Blood donations will be taken to the Red Cross’ lab where they will be processed and sent to hospitals, according to Sistek.
Having run the annual event since 2017, Sistek said the blood drive always receives positive community support.
“The community really shows up for this drive,” Sistek said. “Whether it’s donating blood, volunteering to help register donors, helping with the canteen or donating food for the drive, it is a wonderful event. I am so grateful for everyone who makes this such a success every year.”
This year’s blood drive will include chili donated by Wendy’s as well as coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks. The Red Cross will also provide its usual snacks, water and juice.
All donors are eligible to receive a “special canteen” and participate in the event’s hourly giveaways.
“The turnout is usually great,” Sistek said. “Indiana has an amazing donor base — so many generous people in our community. We have a goal of 100 units this year, so we are encouraging everyone to schedule an appointment.”