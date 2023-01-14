RedCross.png

The American Red Cross is hosting its 29th annual Indiana Community Day of Giving blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Mall.

The community blood drive, which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well as National Blood Donor Month, will feature food, beverages and prizes for participants. The annual blood drive was cancelled last year due a snowstorm, but it’s coming back in full force this year with a collection goal of 100 units of blood products.