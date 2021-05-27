Financial advisers said the Indiana County government stands to save about $1 million by taking out new loans at lower interest rates existing debts.
The county board of commissioners on Wednesday authorized the sale of up to $17.6 million of bonds in an online auction in early July.
“This is a larger amount than we expect we’re going to need, but its an amount that will allow maximum flexibility in designing and structuring the final bond issue,” said bond counselor Chris Brewer, of the Pittsburgh law firm Dinsmore Shohl.
He called it the third of three steps toward a comprehensive saving plan that began in April with rewriting a loan of $8 million with CNB Bank to reduce the interest rates by 0.25 percent and continued earlier this month with revising a debt of $5.2 million to S&T Bank to cut interest rates.
Investment banker Joe Muscatello, of the Pittsburgh office of Boenning & Scattergood Inc., estimated the cash savings at $20,000 to $25,000 on the CNB note and in excess of $370,000 on the S&T borrowing.
“Some of the savings are hard to quantify because the interest rates could go higher later,” he said.
Each of the rewritten debts would front-load the savings for the county, Muscatello said. The county’s loan payments would be slashed in 2021 and 2022 and return to original levels of about $3 million a year in 2023. The debts would be paid off on the original schedules, between 2026 and 2032.
Muscatello told the commissioners that the county has good reason to expect savings in excess of $1 million in the bond sale.
“We received the rating for the county last night and it is A-stable, which means that you should get better rates than someone with lower than an A rating,” Muscatello said. “Standard & Poors was very impressed with how well prepared the county was. … Management carries a lot of weight in determining the rate; being prepared gives S&P a sense of how the county is being run.
“You’re a very strong financial county; one of the weaknesses is the general economy, and its really hard for a rural county to overcome that ... but those were mitigated with strong financials and you were assigned an A rating.”
Muscatello said the date for the sale would be set when for a time when advisers are confident of a stable bond market that would generate the most favorable rates from investors.
By their action, the commissioners adopted a 38-page ordinance deep in legal and financial terms for a transaction that has yet to be completed.
Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith commended county Financial Manager Lisa Gregersen for arranging the needed financial figures to apply for the bond rating and prepare for the bond sale.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Accepted $230,000 from the state for the completion of water system extensions to serve residents of Metz Road and Ferguson Road, where about 13 homes have been plagued by loss of water in supply and quality in recent years.
Combined with an earlier $240,000 award, the funds will pay for construction of 4,000 feet of water pipeline and installation of three fire hydrants to serve the area as an extension of the nearby Central Indiana County Water Authority system.
The county planning office won the grant in competition for a share of Community Development Block Grant money administered by the state.
“The people out there are going to be grateful,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said.
“Many dedicated people have been working on this,” said Commissioner Sherene Hess.
• Contracted with HRI Inc., of State College, to complete repairs, drainage improvements and erosion control measures on a section of the Hoodlebug Trail flanking the Mile Hill section of Route 119 in Burrell Township. The county will pay about $213,000 from a grant awarded by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission for the project.
Parks Director Ed Patterson said the bid came in well below the $300,000 budgeted for the work. The work would begin in August and be completed in September, he said.
• Agreed to loan $50,000 from the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund to NCK Inc., the owner of Wolfendale’s Bar in downtown Indiana, to assist in recovery from economic losses sustained during the coronavirus pandemic mitigation efforts.
Angela Campisano, of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, said the company would use the funds to cover payroll and other operating costs, retain five positions and create the equivalent of 24 full-time jobs.
Loans from the fund are offered at no interest for six years, and require no payments for the first year and principal payments over the next 60 months.
• Approved a professional services contract with Monica Jedlowski to complete title searches to identify liens, mortgages and other claims against properties — dating to at least 1971 — that are to be put up for sale for unpaid tax debts.
• Again urged county residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 infection. In the absence of Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Stutzman, Keith quoted statistics showing that the county has experiences a decrease in rates of positive coronavirus cases. While the case count declined an average of nine cases a day for the past week, as the county’s third wave of the pandemic subsided, Stutzman’s figures showed that the number is only four per day fewer than the rates at the beginning of the year.
“We have not significantly reduced our countywide positive and pending case count,” Keith read. “The big message to everyone in Indiana County is to take advantage of COVID vaccinations. There are 50 locations in and around the county where vaccine appointments and walk-ins are readily available.”
Keith said 30 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 33 to 39 percent rates in bordering counties.
• Proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Day in Indiana County, at the behest of the local chapter of ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) and its leaders’ mission to promote training for motorcyclists and greater awareness of two-wheelers by the general motoring public.
At the same time, the proclamation recognized the service efforts of ABATE members in their local communities.
• Declared May 31 as World No Tobacco Day in recognition of the health risks of smoking and mortality rates of smoking-related diseases. The commissioners followed the lead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health in encouraging residents to halt or refrain from using tobacco products.
• Accepted bids totaling $11,184 for the sale of surplus property from the county Department of Parks and Trails, ranging from old snow plows to a 12-foot aluminum rowboat to seven archery target deer.
Municipal officials from Canoe and Rayne Township bought two of the plows at $2,354.76 and $2,250 respectively; Rayne also paid $50 for 31 folding chairs, the lowest-priced item on the auction block.
• Approved contracts between Indiana County Children & Youth Services and Menta Psychological, of Indiana, for trauma therapy services at $100 an hour, and Carson Valley Children’s Aid, of Montgomery County, for intensive treatment foster care for children age 13 and older at $179 a day and residential care for children between 12 and 19 years old at rates of $320 a day.