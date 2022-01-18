A refugee couple from Afghanistan has arrived in Indiana, welcomed by members of the borough’s Refugee Working Group.
Muhammed Qasem Jami and his wife Golalay Farand-Jami arrived last week, at the end of a journey that covered several months and four countries before ending in the United States.
“We are very happy to be here,” Jami said Monday, following the couple’s arrival from Fort Dix, N.J.
The couple could be the first of several refugees brought in by two RWG “sponsor circles” that in turn are local extensions of a national Homes for Refugees USA program.
“If you know someone who has been evacuated, you can request them,” RWG member Dawn Newell said last week. She is part of one sponsor circle whose members also include her husband Chuck and their daughter, Indiana Council Vice President Kaycee Newell.
The younger Newell in turn is one of several borough council members involved in Refugee Working Group efforts.
Another sponsor circle is seeking to bring in a family of five.
The couple came back to a town where Muhammed Qasem was a graduate student from 2018-20 under the Fulbright program.
A condition set by that program was for Jami to return home, where he taught English to classes from freshmen to seniors at a university and was an EducationUSA advisor.
Meanwhile, Golalay was involved in the Voice of Women Organization, an entity established by a group of Afghan professionals.
Originally, “everything was going normally,” he said, but then Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
“I was directly labeled as someone in close contact with the U.S.,” Muhammed Qasem said. “We knew people like me would be attacked and killed.”
Meanwhile, because of Taliban orders, Golalay could not go back to work.
It forced Muhammed Qasem and Golalay to flee, first to Kabul, where they stayed for a month, going from place to place. In the process, both were hoping to have their close family members with them as well, but their families (who are left behind in Afghanistan) were not able to travel with them.
“The Taliban started searching house to house for those with U.S. ties,” Muhammed Qasem said.
They moved, first to Mazar-i-Sharif, then in October into Pakistan.
“We were praying, saying to God, ‘help us,’” Muhammed Qasem recalled.
A month later, they went to Qatar. Shortly thereafter, they came to the U.S. and Fort Dix, where they connected with one of two sponsor circles established by the Refugee Working Group of Indiana.
What’s next?
“For the time being, we are open to work and start our new life here,” Muhammad Qasem said.
The Jamis said they have found many good people in Indiana, where Muhammed Qasem could wind up pursuing a doctorate.
“I have been in touch with a couple of my professors at IUP,” he said. “I would be happy to work at IUP.”
The couple’s first hope is to be permanent residents of the U.S.
“Eventually, we would love to become U.S. citizens,” he said.
Indiana Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said the effort to bring in the refugees has received a lot of community support, including contributions from Indiana, Marion Center, Saltsburg, Clymer and Blairsville.
Fundraising continues.
RWG asks for checks, made out to RWG, Indiana PA Refugee Project, to be sent to Treasurer Sue Dodson, 1438 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.