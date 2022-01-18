West-central Pennsylvania is moving on as the first major snowstorm of the winter of 2021-22 moves into the record books.
By mid-afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service said, that storm brought up to a foot of snow across the region.
Local accumulations included 11.5 in Colver, 8 in Indiana, Apollo, Leechburg and Sarver, 6.7 in Kittanning, 6.5 in Latrobe, and 6 in Blairsville and Rural Valley.
AccuWeather staff writer Allison Finch wrote Monday afternoon that it was part of a storm that hurled everything from a category EF2 tornado near Fort Myers, Fla., to more than 22 inches of snow at parts of the eastern U.S.
It resulted in dozens of crashes, knocking out power to tens of thousands, and killing at least two persons in North Carolina.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said another two to three inches of snow were expected in the Tri-State area Monday night, as well as winds that may gust up to 35 m.p.h. and cause drifting snow.
Bitter cold is on its way as well. Pittsburgh NWS forecasters said temperatures may drop into the single digits Thursday and Friday nights.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted tier restrictions on such highways as Interstate 80 and Routes 22 and 28.
Tina Gibbs, spokeswoman for PennDOT District 10, said there no longer were tier restrictions in Armstrong, Clarion, Butler, Indiana or Jefferson counties.
She said crews continued to treat roadways with the primary goal to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.
She said 39 trucks were out on Indiana County roads, 30 on Armstrong County roads.
At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Chief Marketing Officer Chris Noah said crews were out Sunday evening and since 3 a.m. Monday morning.
He said snow removal activity was to remain active through the remainder of the day then re-commence at 3 a.m. on Tuesday so that the campus made ready for Spring Semester classes to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.
As of the Gazette publication deadline, the ARIN Intermediate Unit SchoolCast showed most schools in Indiana and Armstrong counties either closed or implemented virtual learning days today.
Homer-Center, River Valley and Purchase Line are operating on a remote learning virtual classroom day.
Penns Manor is operating on a two-hour delay. Marion Center, Indiana and United are closed, as well as the Indiana County Technology Center and Armstrong.
And at Indiana County Community Action Program, officials announced the ICCAP office, as well as the food bank, will be closed today due to the weather.
The Armstrong and Young Township food pantries, as well as the senior food box distribution, will be moved to Jan. 25.