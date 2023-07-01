Reaction to Friday’s 6-3 Supreme Court verdict, which effectively canceled President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans, is as divided as the high court was.
“This entire scheme is nothing more than a transfer of wealth from those who willingly took on debt to those who did not or had the grit to pay off their loans,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. “With this ruling, taxpayers will save at least $400 billion and the 13 percent of Americans with outstanding student loan debt will begin repaying their loans in September.”
On the other hand, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, called the ruling “ridiculous” and “just one of many arbitrary rulings that have been handed down by this extremist court” in the term that ended today.
“Our government has spent trillions to bail out the big banks and the CEOs who crashed our economy,” Fetterman said. “Our government cancelled millions in pandemic loans for members of Congress. Yet SCOTUS (the Supreme Court of the U.S.) is saying we cannot cancel some of the student loan debt for working people.”
The high court held that the Biden administration needed Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.
The Associated Press reported that the HEROES Act — the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act — has allowed the U.S. secretary of education to waive or modify the terms of federal student loans in connection with a national emergency. The law was primarily intended to keep service members from being hurt financially while they fought in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“These Justices don’t care about the rule of law,” Fetterman said. “This is a YOLO (You Only Live Once) court, and if they’re wondering why so many Americans no longer have trust in the institution, they have only themselves to thank.”
On the other hand, House Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, wrote on Twitter that “Biden’s ridiculous student loan forgiveness proposal was always unconstitutional. Even Nancy Pelosi agreed. I’m glad to see #SCOTUS reject Biden’s vote-buying scheme.”
Reschenthaler, whose district includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was referring to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whose 2021 remarks that the President did not have the authority to cancel student loans by executive order, only delay them, were quoted by Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion issued Friday.
“Six states sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Roberts wrote for the court.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent, joined by the court’s two other liberals, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, that the majority of the court “overrides the combined judgment of the legislative and executive branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans.”
Biden said the ruling was wrong and accused Republicans of “stunning” hypocrisy on the issue.
“I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday. “My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.”
He was expected to announce a new set of actions to protect student loan borrowers in the wake of the high court’s ruling.
At the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Director of Media Relations Kevin Hensil said, “as state-owned, public universities, PASSHE is committed to increasing access to higher education and meeting the needs of the workforce, therefore reducing the cost of higher education, such as with student debt relief, benefits students, workers, employers and the economy.”
Last fall, at an IUP Council of Trustees meeting, the university’s Director of Financial Aid Tiffany Potts said the President’s proposal would not benefit those entering IUP at the time as freshmen.
However, at the same time PASSHE was holding tuition at the same level that had been the case for the state-owned universities since the fall of 2018. Hensil said PASSHE provides more than $100 million annually in university-funded financial aid to students.
Without this aid provided by the universities, the PASSHE spokesman said, many of the students would be unable to afford college.
“The conversation about student debt relief highlights the significant need to also increase investments in higher education to lower costs for current and future students,” Hensil said. “Additional investment would enable more people to start college, afford to continue through graduation and enter the workforce with less debt. When more people can afford college, our state and nation can address worker shortages in healthcare, education, STEM and other careers that perform vital jobs in our communities and economy.”
Associated Press writers Collin Binkley, Colleen Long and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.
