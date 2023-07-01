Supreme Court Student Loans

People demonstrated Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Reaction to Friday’s 6-3 Supreme Court verdict, which effectively canceled President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans, is as divided as the high court was.

“This entire scheme is nothing more than a transfer of wealth from those who willingly took on debt to those who did not or had the grit to pay off their loans,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. “With this ruling, taxpayers will save at least $400 billion and the 13 percent of Americans with outstanding student loan debt will begin repaying their loans in September.”