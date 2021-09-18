In can happen in an instant, when a spark from uncontrolled or unsupervised burning ignites vegetation and sets a field ablaze.
That is among the lessons regional firefighters are promoting to the community as the area enters a time period when wildfires traditionally increase.
James Gormish, a fire warden and member of the Dividing Ridge Wildfire Support Crew, said he commonly hears the phrases “I just went in to answer the phone” and “I thought it was out.”
Gormish was among area firefighters who gathered recently at the Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department to meet with the company’s Wardens Crew.
Members are from Iselin/West Lebanon, Kiski Township, Parks Township, Spangler, Saltsburg, Elderton, Export and Markle and include Oklahoma/Vandergrift C&S Medic 106, said Bryan Palmer, who formed the warden’s crew based at the Young Township location after being welcomed there by chief Bryan Schirato. It has 39 members and is growing.
A warden’s crew in nearby Spangler has 10 members, and the Dividing Ridge team has 16, with testing set for new members in October.
“We all believe in working together,” Palmer said. “Things work a lot better like that.”
The crew has a focus on wildfire prevention and education. And with Smokey Bear quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools were shut down and many still don’t allow in outside organizations, spreading the word has been a challenge, Palmer said.
“We want to get the message out,” Palmer said.
Fire season, typically in the spring and fall, is shifting beyond the usual two- to three-week window in March and April and September and October, said Gormish. He’s seen fires in November, December and January.
“Our fire season is starting to grow and change,” Gormish said.
Palmer said people should really think about conditions and other factors before deciding to burn.
“It’s everybody’s job to prevent forest fires,” Gormish said.
Gormish offered advice to the community.
The first thing: “Common sense actually prevails,” he said.
People should burn within a burn barrel and not on a windy day or when conditions are dry, he said. They should also be aware of red flag warnings and burning bans.
The best hours to burn are between 7 and about 10 a.m., he said. Beyond that, the sun comes out and burns moisture off the ground.
“A few hours of wind and sun dry a field quickly,” he said.
Other tips provided by the National Association of State Foresters say to consider alternatives to burning, including composting; to only burn legal items, as some areas restrict tires, plastic and more; to choose a safe site away from trees, power lines, structures and equipment; and to add fuel gradually and keep debris piles small.
He noted landowners are liable for the cost of the fire suppression, which can include a helicopter and fire crews, at a cost in the thousands or more depending on the size.
When you’re done, make sure the fire is out and remember that rocks maintain heat.
“Turn it into soup,” he said. “Feel it with the back of your hand.”
If it’s too late to prevent the fire, don’t try to put it out.
“That’s a good way to get severely injured or lose your life,” Gormish said.
Last year, the Iselin/West Lebanon crew responded to 46 brush fires, Palmer said. The last large one was 43 acres.
As the firefighters gathered last Sunday, they met to discuss how the crew will move forward working together and focused on topics such as safety and accountability.
Recruitment is always an issue, as “everybody needs volunteers,” Palmer said.
They encouraged people to join a local fire department, where roles beyond firefighting can include assisting in community efforts such as bingo or fundraising.
“Go see your local fire company,” Palmer said.