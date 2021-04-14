Several awards of federal coronavirus pandemic-relief funds have been earmarked to solve direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak at Indiana Area School District.
The school board this week committed $3.7 million of the district’s $5.7 million total aid through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) program to hire additional teachers and beef up this year’s summer school program.
This year, summer school will be more than teaching. It will be mentoring, counseling, speech therapy, psychological support and, when needed, busing.
Prefacing the plan outlining how the money would be spent, District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich wrote that advanced students traditionally do well in the summer — 98 percent pass their advancement classes — but that students who take a second chance to pass the classes they failed during the school year have only a 52 percent success rate.
This year will be different. “Relentlessly Supportive,” Vuckovich titled the 2021 credit recovery program outline.
“When we examine the research on why students fail the first time, we should not be surprised at the high failure rates in summer school,” according to the proposal.
“Regardless of why the students ended up in our Credit Recovery Program, it is common sense that without additional support, we are foolish to think they will magically overcome these challenges in summer school. We need to develop positive relationships with these students get down to the underlying causes of their problems and connect them with the support they need to overcome the barriers that stand in their way to success.”
Vuckovich suggests four main reasons that students fail their classes and proposes to solve those root problems.
“Disengaged youth” are those who do not fail because they cannot to the work but because they won’t do the work. Attending summer classes alone won’t help those who are disengaged, disinterested and disconnected from the school, the proposal reads.
“Underlying academic deficiencies” such as inherent illiteracy in reading and math need to be identified and addressed early in their education. It’s too late, Vuckovich says, when students reach upper grades and can no longer cover up their deficiencies and become frustrated and embarrassed, and it is illogical to enroll the students in online courses and expect them to work through the material on their own.
“Underdeveloped self efficacy” is demonstrated in students who may have done well in elementary grades but lack organizational skills, time-management, study skills, self-control or motivation to stay on pace academically as they grow. Instruction in those soft skills is necessary, according to the proposal.
“External factors,” Vuck-ovich says, comes to bear on students’ abilities to earn passing grades, such as those who are responsible for caring for younger siblings or hold jobs to help support their families. The proposal acknowledges that children who are abused, neglected, addicted or otherwise facing dangerous situations have trouble succeeding in school.
The seven-page proposal makes the case for $47,000 of professional staffing (15 to 18 or more positions) that the board approved in addition to an overall $250,000 line item for 2021 Summer Program costs in the ESSER budget.
“Our new design will limit the number of courses that a student can take in Credit Recovery but increase the level of support provided while taking those classes,” Vuckovich wrote. “Last year we had 56 students taking courses and 27 failed again. I believe that with additional support we can cut that number in half, if not completely eliminate the failures.
“Installing a system that builds the relationship between the teacher and student, that reconnects the student with the school, and that re-establishes a pathway to success will pay far greater dividends in terms of student outcomes than a few credits earned.”
In addition to the 2021 summer school program, ESSER funding will cover $250,000 for summer school in 2022; $1,191,601 for six teachers for two years; $57,000 for educational software; $25,000 for Chromebook replacements; $411,000 for temporary teachers during the 2020-21 school year; $450,000 for literacy interns for the 2020-21 through 2022-23 years; $200,000 stipends for psychology graduate assistants and interns from IUP; $125,000 in pay for federally mandated COVID days; and $775,000 for broad technology improvements.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a five-year “field experience” agreement to bring Indiana University of Pennsylvania student teachers to the IASD classrooms.
• Approved a pilot proposal from LinkIt! for collection and analysis of third-party data for state evaluation programs, to provide local assessment of test administration in the Indiana schools and to provide intervention management services for kindergarten through eighth grades from Feb. 1 to June 30 at no cost to the district.
• Authorized the administration to take part in an application by Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 for a 21st Century Learning program grant and to participate in the program if awarded.
• Named Joseph Kovaleski to a seat on the Academic and Extracurricular Committee.
• Ratified periodic agreements with Indiana Borough police and Pennsylvania state police for response guidelines and services offered in the district schools.
• Discussed merits of replacing the artificial turf that was first installed in 2009 at Andy Kuzneski Field at Fifth Street Stadium and asked the administration to offer a proposal for consideration at the board’s next meeting on April 26. A proposal pondered by the board’s Buildings Grounds & Transportation Committee, submitted by Shaw Sports Turf, of Calhoun, Ga., puts the cost at $364,800.