Indiana County Conservation District will host a dynamic, family-friendly educational event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Remake Learning Days, Chevy Chase Community Garden, 620 Josephine Ave., Indiana.
The free event is designed to give families a foundation in gardening basics. Staff from Indiana County Conservation District will share their expertise on plants that thrive in our region, how to plant, tend and harvest plants and how to grow as a gardener.
Children and their parents or grandparents can then try their hand at gardening in the Chevy Chase Community Garden. Families will leave armed with their own starter pack of specialty seeds and the knowledge to begin their own garden.
The event is part of Remake Learning Days, which takes place across southwestern Pennsylvania through May 23. The regional festival is paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days happening in 15 regions across the United States and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Since its origins in southwest Pennsylvania in 2016, Remake Learning Days has become an unparalleled open house of learning, leading the way in collaborative instruction. The festival has hosted more than 3,700 events across the U.S. for students in pre-K through high school at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers and more. It has reached more than 175,000 families.
