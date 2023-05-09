86480754

Calendar

Indiana County Conservation District will host a dynamic, family-friendly educational event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Remake Learning Days, Chevy Chase Community Garden, 620 Josephine Ave., Indiana.

The free event is designed to give families a foundation in gardening basics. Staff from Indiana County Conservation District will share their expertise on plants that thrive in our region, how to plant, tend and harvest plants and how to grow as a gardener.