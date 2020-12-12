According to the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, Indiana County has long been known as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World.”
Some of the first Christmas tree farms in the United States started in Indiana County as early as 1918. Many farms in the region turned their fields into Christmas tree farms as it became profitable. By 1960, more than 1 million trees were harvested per year in Indiana County alone.
Francis Graff was one of those farmers. He planted the first seedlings on his family’s farm in Coral in 1950, establishing the Graff Tree Farm on 10 acres of the 31-acre property. For the next 68 years he operated the tree farm offering a variety of fir, pine and spruce trees and providing a setting for hundreds of families to create a holiday tradition that would span several generations.
Craig and Carol Baldauf, of Slickville, purchased the 1870 farmhouse and property in 2018 after Graff passed away. Craig Baldauf had worked on the tree farm for the previous 18 years, assisting Graff with the tree farm chores. So when the property became available, they purchased it with plans to continue the tree farm business.
“It’s a two-man operation. So after his old helper, Melvin Bolen, retired, I got involved. I had worked for him off and on over the years. He contacted me when Melvin couldn’t work anymore,” Baldauf said. “Once I got started I asked myself, why did I do this. But, we love the property. The farming community out here is good people.”
Carol Baldauf fills the role of helper now at the tree farm. In addition to taking phone calls and handling the money from the customers, she makes wreaths and boughs from the tree branches to sell.
“This place was everything to Father Graff. We just love it here. We enjoy walking on the trails and walking through the groves. We plan to build a new house up on the hill one day,” said Carol Baldauf.
While the Baldaufs plan to build a new barn for storage and do additional landscaping projects, they decided to demolish the house.
“Graff was definitely old fashioned. He always kept this house in primitive condition. There is no running water, just a springhouse and an outhouse,” Baldauf said. “It lasted long enough for him. After he got old, it fell apart and things got worse. He couldn’t keep up with it.”
Graff started the tree farm when he was a 20-year-old man. He originally had hopes of planting an orchard, but the area was too frost-prone to establish a successful orchard. The Streams, another well-known local tree farm family at the time, provided the first seedlings to get his tree farm established.
After serving in the Army, he went on to become a Catholic priest where he served his career in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Throughout his life, he came back to the farm to sell trees at Christmastime and tend to the replanting and maintenance of the trees throughout the year.
Baldauf officially began working for Graff in 2003, but he has known him since he was an altar server at Graff’s church in McKees Rocks.
“He would bring us kids out here from the city and let us run wild,” Baldauf said. “He would give us menial jobs elsewhere on the property to do so we stayed out of his way. He would give us a dull axe and a big tree and tell us to cut down the tree. That would keep us busy all day until we got that tree down.”
Work on the tree farm is year-round. There are two months of planting and three months of shearing. The rest of the year is spent mowing and brush work.
“In the spring we plant. This year we will plant 700 seedlings. Then in the summer we have to shear and shape the trees. We have to keep up with the mowing, too. Then we sell the trees in November and December,” Baldauf said.
Baldauf said his favorite customers are the ones who know what they want and go right up to the tree lots and find their tree.
“We are a cut-your-own tree farm. They bring their own saws and get right to it,” Baldauf said. “Nearly every customer that comes here to purchase a tree tells us about their memories of coming here when they were children. We have so many people who say they have been coming for 40 years, 25 years, since they were little kids.”
Sixteen members of the Ruth and Dave Brozeski family of Blairsville have been coming to the tree farm for 25 years. Although they hope to include the whole family in the family fun day, this year Kasia Hyde and her family could not attend. The group has grown over the years to now include their grandchildren and a new pet dog, Espn.
Ruth Brozeski was filled with emotion when asked about the longtime family tradition. She deferred comments about this endearing family tradition to other members of the family. This year the youngest Brozeski, Irie, helped cut her own tree down.
“It’s really neat when we have snow. One year we had everyone here and took a picture, and it is now our family portrait up on the wall,” said Dave Brozeski Sr.
“It’s real nice. Our family gets together. It’s just our family tradition,” said Dave Brozeski Jr.
The family recalled happy memories with Melvin Bolen and Father Graff over the years. They remembered Melvin always helping them with the trees they cut down through the years.
The Brozeskis are local business owners and have operated a music store in Blairsville for the past 31 years maintaining a keen sense of community and helping other local businesses.
“Community is about supporting one another, especially during these times. We should support mom and pop shops or anyone around the community. We should be in this together and share time together,” said Brian Brozeski.
“It’s just a time to step away from the busyness and enjoy some tradition. That’s what holidays are for,” said Dave Brozeski.
Tammie Wolff remembers coming to Graff Tree Farm with her mother’s family since she was a child. She has carried on that Smatana family tradition with her four children for more than 30 years.
“As a child we would go to Coral and with my mother’s family, we would go together to Graff’s tree farm. So now with all of our children, we still go every Christmas. It is a special time for all of us,” Wolff said.
With a grandchild soon to be born, the Wolff family will have another family member to join the tradition next year.
Baldauf said he sells 300 trees each year. The tree farm opened the Friday after Thanksgiving and has had a steady flow of customers.
“Father Graff was famous for saying ‘real trees are for real people,’” Baldauf said. “He had many sayings and that one sticks with me the most.”
The tree farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and gets quite busy on the weekends. Trees vary in price, according to size and tree type. For more information, call (724) 600-5811 or go to the Baldauf Christmas Tree Farm Facebook page.