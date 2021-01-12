State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose 66th District includes much of northern Indiana County, said constituent offices will officially open Monday in Punxsutawney and Brookville.
The Punxsutawney office at 109 Indiana St. will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at (814) 938-4225. Constituents can find assistance with various needs, including PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals, information about senior citizen benefit program and securing birth and death certificates. Similar hours are planned for his Brookville office at 82 Barnett St. It can be reached at (814) 849-8008.
In Indiana County, Smith’s district includes Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville, Smicksburg and the townships of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning.