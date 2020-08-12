Assistant Business Manager Rebecca Pizer submitted her departure notice to take effect Aug. 21. The board members regretfully accepted her letter and authorized the administration to search for a replacement and select a candidate for board approval. The district hired Pizer as an accountant in the business office in December 2007.
In other business Monday, Indiana Area school directors:
• Agreed formally to cancel international travel related to the district. The board agreed to suspend the foreign student exchange programs for 2020-21.
• Approved the purchase of Soundtrap software for the music department at a cost of $1,500.
• Agreed to pay guidance counselors for up to three additional workdays for student scheduling purposes in the 2020-21 school year, on an as-needed basis to be determined by the administration.
• Hired Joshua Hipple and Trevor Souther as custodians at $12 an hour, subject to successful completion of 90 days of employment beginning Tuesday.
• Granted a leave of absence for East Pike elementary art teacher Howard Murray for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Empowered 12 district administrators to serve as truancy officers for the district, with authority to file a summary citation when a student has been unlawfully absent for more than three days or has violated tobacco possession and use restrictions on school grounds.
• Conducted first readings of new board policies concerning educator misconduct and maintaining professional adult/student boundaries.
• Reminded district residents of the board’s upcoming meeting schedule, including sessions of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee at 7 p.m. Monday, the Audit & Finance Committee at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and the full board at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.