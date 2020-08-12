indiana area senior high school totem sign

The help wanted sign has gone up at the business office for the Indiana Area School District, where one of the top assistants to the business manager has accepted a new job opportunity elsewhere, school board members said Monday.

Assistant Business Manager Rebecca Pizer submitted her departure notice to take effect Aug. 21. The board members regretfully accepted her letter and authorized the administration to search for a replacement and select a candidate for board approval. The district hired Pizer as an accountant in the business office in December 2007.

In other business Monday, Indiana Area school directors:

• Agreed formally to cancel international travel related to the district. The board agreed to suspend the foreign student exchange programs for 2020-21.

• Approved the purchase of Soundtrap software for the music department at a cost of $1,500.

• Agreed to pay guidance counselors for up to three additional workdays for student scheduling purposes in the 2020-21 school year, on an as-needed basis to be determined by the administration.

• Hired Joshua Hipple and Trevor Souther as custodians at $12 an hour, subject to successful completion of 90 days of employment beginning Tuesday.

• Granted a leave of absence for East Pike elementary art teacher Howard Murray for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Empowered 12 district administrators to serve as truancy officers for the district, with authority to file a summary citation when a student has been unlawfully absent for more than three days or has violated tobacco possession and use restrictions on school grounds.

• Conducted first readings of new board policies concerning educator misconduct and maintaining professional adult/student boundaries.

• Reminded district residents of the board’s upcoming meeting schedule, including sessions of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee at 7 p.m. Monday, the Audit & Finance Committee at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and the full board at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

