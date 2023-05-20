Loaded Syringe and Opioids

An injectable drug was loaded into a syringe while prescription medication was strewn about on a table.

 Courtesy of Darwin Brandis

Individuals with substance use disorder living in rural areas of the country have significantly less access to treatment options, putting more strain on rural hospitals, a new study found.

The study, conducted by the East Tennessee State University/NORC Rural Health Equity Research Center, found that individuals with substance use disorder living in rural areas had limited access to health care providers, treatment programs, and specialty resources compared to those living in urban areas.