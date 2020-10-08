A database consulted for background information on potential gun buyers in Pennsylvania registered the busiest three-month period since it was established 22 years ago.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System, checked by county sheriffs, city police chiefs and gun dealers for firearm permit applications, recorded 406,151 inquiries from July through September, the state police reported Tuesday.
The record was about 10 percent higher than the 369,807 background checks performed through the PICS program in the first quarter of 2013. Authorities said PICS inquiries have trended upward all year.
“We began to see an increase of PICS activity in the first quarter as Pennsylvania and the rest of the country began learning about the COVID-19 pandemic, and that trend has continued,” said Capt. Mark Shaver, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification.
The third-quarter 2020 figure represents an increase of 80.3 percent over the number of gun buyers run through PICS one year earlier.
The system is used, normally in a matter of minutes, to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
The Indiana County Sheriff’s office was closed in April and May, reopening by appointment on June 1. Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Cusimano described the volume since that time as “way up,” with 549 permits in June, 346 in July, 304 in August and 314 in September.
“People are just concerned about one thing or another,” Cusimano said. “Some are concerned about losing guns, some are concerned about safety. Some are concerned about looters, some are concerned about their businesses. It runs the whole gamut.”
By comparison, in 2019 the sheriff’s office handled 175 permits in June, 207 in July, 244 in August and 197 in September.
Prior to the pandemic-related shutdown, the office handled 293 permits in January, 198 in February, 175 in March and one in April.
Numbers for the period exceeded third-quarter 2019 figures in several categories, according to state police.
PICS denied permits for 6,950 people from July to September, compared to 2,802 for the same time last year.
The system referred 1,510 denials to law enforcement for investigation — including 450 to state police; 1,032 to municipal police; and 28 to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — up from 1,430 (and 395; 1,018; and 17 to those agencies respectively) in third quarter 2019.
Information provided on PICS checks — such as outstanding arrest warrants — resulted in immediate arrests of 93 firearm purchase applicants statewide in the past three months, up from 21 in the same time last year.
Since Jan. 1, PICS checks prompted 238 on-the-spot arrests of potential gun buyers.
“When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency,” according to a state police news release.
“In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.”
The highest volume day in the history of PICS was Nov. 24, 2017, when 9,178 checks were completed. The highest volume day in the third quarter of 2020 was July 23, with 7,120 completed PICS checks.
Applications in Indiana County
2020 2019
June: 549 175
July: 346 207
August: 304 244
Sept.: 314 197
Totals 1,513 823