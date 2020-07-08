Indiana Area High School’s prom, which had been postponed to July 23 from its original date of May 23 aboard the Gateway Clipper Empress in Pittsburgh, has been canceled. The announcement was made this week by Michael Bertig, the school’s student government adviser.
In a districtwide letter, Bertig said that “in light of recent events, including the order that masks must be worn in public, the continued need for at least six feet of social distancing, newly heightened concerns and closures in Allegheny County,” the prom committee decided it “would not be a prom at all.”
All recent graduates are invited to attend next year’s prom in May, without the need to be invited by a current student. All students who won free prom tickets through various raffles will have those tickets honored.
The cash equivalent will be given to graduated seniors who do not wish to attend the prom in 2021.