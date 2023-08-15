Two Tri-State U.S. House members have announced formation of a “Congressional Appalachian Caucus.”
Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will co-chair the grouping meant, as Reschenthaler put it, to “serve as a voice for the small towns in Appalachia who have been overlooked and left behind.”
Reschenthaler’s 14th Congressional District includes most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, as well as other areas in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to promote policies that will create jobs, strengthen families, protect senior citizens and generate economic growth throughout the region,” Reschenthaler said.
“Appalachia is a beautiful part of the United States,” Miller said. “Abundant with natural resources, we supply America with energy resources, agriculture and the hardest working people in the country.”
The two lawmakers said the caucus will advocate for better health care access, broadband, transportation and jobs in a region covering 206,000 miles across 13 states, including 423 counties with 26.3 million residents.
That includes all of West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
That description of Appalachia has been disputed over the years, with some questioning including areas such as southern New York, the Youngstown area in Ohio, and portions of Alabama and Mississippi while excluding areas such as Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley from the official definition given by the ARC.
Still, Miller said, “We are a strong people and I’m looking forward to this caucus bringing forth solutions and opportunities for all of Appalachia.”
Reschenthaler, whose district includes the ARC-recognized Appalachian counties of Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland and Somerset, said “representing Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District is the honor of my lifetime, and delivering results for southwestern Pennsylvanians is my top priority in Congress.”
Miller’s First District of West Virginia covers the southern half of the Mountain State, including the Charleston, Huntington and Beckley areas.
