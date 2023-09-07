“As a young lad I was a real jerk,” said Philip Vecchio, 34, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, in a three-page mea culpa that detailed how “I listened to even bigger jerks growing up and that fueled a trail of self-destructive actions that eventually landed me in state prison for just over a year.”

Kenneth Bach, 57, of Smithton, Westmoreland County, called attention to that fact in an email to The Indiana Gazette responding to a news release from the organization U.S. Term Limits dated Aug. 30 that said Vecchio signed a pledge supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would term limit members of Congress.