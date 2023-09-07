“As a young lad I was a real jerk,” said Philip Vecchio, 34, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, in a three-page mea culpa that detailed how “I listened to even bigger jerks growing up and that fueled a trail of self-destructive actions that eventually landed me in state prison for just over a year.”
Kenneth Bach, 57, of Smithton, Westmoreland County, called attention to that fact in an email to The Indiana Gazette responding to a news release from the organization U.S. Term Limits dated Aug. 30 that said Vecchio signed a pledge supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would term limit members of Congress.
Bach provided a link to a Tribune-Review article published on Jan. 4, 2012, reporting that Vecchio and two other men had pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries in the Penn Hills area near Pittsburgh, and that all three were given prison time followed by 10 years apiece of probation.
In Vecchio’s case, according to state court records, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos, who presided over the trial, granted a motion for early termination of his probation on Aug. 5, 2015.
On Aug. 31, U.S. Term Limits announced that Bach also had signed that term limit pledge, noting that Vecchio previously also had signed that pledge, which reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three House terms and two Senate terms and no longer limit.”
An amendment to that effect was introduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Jan. 23 of this year, with 16 co-sponsors, all Republicans, and by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., on Jan. 9 of this year, with 101 co-sponsors, three Democrats and 98 Republicans, including Reschenthaler, who is in his third term.
Reschenthaler signed the pledge on Oct. 12, 2017, during his first run for Congress, when Cruz also had sponsored such an amendment and a companion House bill had been sponsored by then-Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who would run the following year for the first of two terms as governor of the Sunshine State.
The president of U.S. Term Limits applauded both Bach and Vecchio — with a comment he also used in 2017 regarding Reschenthaler.
“Ken’s and Philip’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” Philip Blumel said. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
As previously reported, Bach, a former school director and board president in the Yough School District in the Fay-West area, owns an automobile repair shop in Smithton, and has run twice unsuccessfully for state House in the 58th Legislative District in southern Westmoreland County.
“Mr. Reschenthaler is just staunchly working for one side,” Bach said for a story run two months ago in the Gazette. “I would work for everyone.”
On his Facebook page, Vecchio describes himself as a “union carpenter and father running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 14th District.”
In his three-page text to the Gazette, Vecchio said he was “at rock bottom when I had to restart my life. I worked 60-plus hours a week pipelining for years. I told the construction company that hired me I just got out of Penn State.”
He also said “crime and poverty go hand in hand. We’re living in a time of unprecedented wealth inequality (w)here a handful of tax cheating, anti-union, anti-living wage billionaires and corporations are sucking the wealth out of us, while funding the legislative processes to keep working class people down.”
Vecchio also said, “I truly wish there was someone else out there that could beat Guy Reschenthaler. Maybe there is and you’re reading this thinking you could give it a shot yourself, but in the meantime I’ll plan on taking this burden on myself.”
He also challenged Bach to join him on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Mogie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub at 3210 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell (postal address: New Kensington) for what Vecchio called “the first of many ‘Ask Phil Anything’ events” scheduled to last an hour.
Bach did not respond to a Gazette inquiry about that event, which Vecchio also termed “an event that was originally scheduled to be a debate between myself and Ken Bach, but Ken is afraid to answer questions in my opinion.”
In addition to much of Indiana County as far north as Plumville and Clymer, the 14th Congressional District includes all or part of Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.