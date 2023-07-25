U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, has joined eight other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in filing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

That’s a natural gas pipeline system that would span approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Reschenthaler noted that, earlier this month, judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Va., covering Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina halted construction of the pipeline, despite the support of Congress and President Biden for the project.