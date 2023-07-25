U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, has joined eight other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in filing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
That’s a natural gas pipeline system that would span approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Reschenthaler noted that, earlier this month, judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Va., covering Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina halted construction of the pipeline, despite the support of Congress and President Biden for the project.
“These judges are not supreme rulers, despite their best efforts,” wrote Reschenthaler, whose district extends from the West Virginia border as far north as the Indiana area. “Lawful orders issued by the legislative and executive branches must be followed. Congress was well within its power to restart the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction — and we must finish it.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals lacked jurisdiction to block the pipeline. In a statement Monday, he said any challenges to Congress’ action must be heard by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.
Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th Congressional District, urged the Supreme Court “to plug up the ludicrous activism seeping out of this lower court so American families can enjoy lower energy costs, substantial land royalties, and most importantly — law and order in America.”
As pointed out on the pipeline’s website, the president authorized “all permits and authorizations necessary for the construction and initial operation” of the pipeline on June 3 when he signed legislation that raised the nation’s debt limit.
“Completion of the pipeline will bring a boon to economies throughout the region and reduced energy costs in neighboring states,” the nine lawmakers stated in their amicus brief.
“As proponents of both the act and the rule of law in general, their interests are that legislation properly passed by Congress be enforced, particularly as it pertains to this urgently needed and critical energy project, which Congress expressly found and declared to be ‘required in the national interest.’”
As described online at mountainvalleypipeline.info, “with a vast supply of natural gas from Marcellus and Utica shale production (including wells in Pennsylvania and Ohio), the Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to provide up to two million dekatherms per day of firm transmission capacity to markets in the Mid- and South Atlantic regions of the United States.”
As Reschenthaler stated in a news release when the U.S. House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act that raised the debt ceiling, “the completed pipeline will deliver $150 million annually in royalties to Pennsylvania landowners, along with lower energy costs for the surrounding communities.”
It would extend the Equitrans transmission system in Wetzel County, W.Va, just west of Morgantown, to Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company’s Zone 5 compressor station 165 in Pittsylvania County, Va.
“As currently planned,” according to the website, “the pipeline will be 42 inches in diameter and will require approximately 50 feet of permanent easement (with 125 feet of temporary easement during construction). In addition, the project will require three compressor stations, with identified locations in Wetzel, Braxton, and Fayette counties of West Virginia.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
