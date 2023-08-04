U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, spoke for an hour Thursday afternoon in the Eberly Auditorium on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“Engaging firsthand with you is vital to representing your interests in Congress,” the 14th District congressman posted on Facebook after his appearance. “(I was) honored to spend the day in Indiana County with IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of Pennsylvanians.”
More than five dozen, to be exact, according to a rough count of those in the auditorium for the noontime open community forum sponsored by the chamber, IUP and other parties in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
He addressed a wide range of questions in that hour, including some that emphasized the need for a strong economy.
“We have to reduce the tax burden, and to reduce the regulatory burden,” Reschenthaler said, though he conceded that the latter issue also may be in the realm of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, where he once was a senator.
Still, the 14th District congressman said, the recently-closed Homer City Generation LLC plant in Center Township “went out because of regulations by the federal government.”
And he has problems with environmental policy, comparing the United States to Russia and China, with the latter starting up “one to two coal-fired plants every week,” without something found in U.S. plants.
“We actually use scrubbers,” the congressman said.
He compared the quality of Pennsylvania oil to that produced by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
“His oil is dirtier than Pennsylvania oil,” Reschenthaler said.
He stressed energy independence, saying “Pennsylvania should be a state among nations in terms of energy exports.” He promoted buying from local brick-and-mortar establishments, saying China floods the U.S. market with cheap consumer goods.
And he said China still is treated as a developing nation, even though it has the second-largest Gross Domestic Product, after the U.S.
He also believes China is using fentanyl as a weapon against the U.S.
He said he favors a tighter southern border, noting for instance cartels whose human trafficking is producing “a new wave of indentured servants.”
He also tackled other issues, despite a tight schedule.
Reschenthaler also sends out his staff for mobile office hours at various locations throughout the district, where constituents can receive help with Social Security and Medicare issues, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits, and the IRS.
His August staff schedule includes office hours Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Indiana County Court House Annex at 827 Water St., Indiana.
