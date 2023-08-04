U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, spoke for an hour Thursday afternoon in the Eberly Auditorium on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

“Engaging firsthand with you is vital to representing your interests in Congress,” the 14th District congressman posted on Facebook after his appearance. “(I was) honored to spend the day in Indiana County with IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of Pennsylvanians.”