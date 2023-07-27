The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and its partners in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations announced this week that U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Peters Township, Washington County, whose 14th Congressional District extends into much of Indiana County, will have an “open community forum” on Aug. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. in Eberly Hall Room 101, 664 Pratt Drive, White Township.
Indiana County’s CEO also includes IUP, the Indiana County Commissioners, Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
