The Reschini Group, based in Indiana, has added Daniel E. Fleming to its production staff as an insurance adviser.
Fleming has 10 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and will focus on bringing The Reschini Group’s expertise in property/casualty and employee benefit consulting to that industry. He will serve companies throughout western and central Pennsylvania.
“We’re pleased to add Dan to our team,” Joe Reschini, president of The Reschini Group, said in a news release. “Dan’s combination of professional success and commitment to the community will fit in perfectly with us.”
Fleming earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification from the Association for Manufacturing Technology.
He served on the Joint Operating Committee of the Indiana County Technology Center, as a board member of the Marion Center Area School District and on the board of the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council. He is a past president of the Indiana Rotary Club.
“I’m thrilled to be joining The Reschini Group,” Fleming said in the release. “They are uniquely positioned — employing in-house subject matter experts to support their customers in the areas of risk management, safety consulting and employee benefits programs. Plus, I share The Reschini Group’s focus on supporting the community through civic and charitable efforts.
Founded in 1938, The Reschini Group is a property/casualty insurance and employee benefits consulting company with offices in Indiana and Pittsburgh.