The Reschini Group has added two senior staff members to its team.
Sarah Ramer has been named vice president of human resources, and Doug Sweeney was named vice president and account executive. Ramer will work from the Reschini home office in Indiana, while Sweeney will work from the Pittsburgh office.
“Talent acquisition and management is critical to continue to build our business and support our customers. Sarah brings a wealth of experience to help us build and retain the best team possible,” said Joe Reschini, president of The Reschini Group. “Doug’s depth of knowledge of complex insurance structuring and financing will help us continue to expand our customer base by providing the property/casualty coverage and consultation our customers need.”
Ramer has extensive experience in the financial services industry with a focus on talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, and design and administration of compensation. A board member of the Indiana County Area Society for Human Resources Management, she is a certified professional through the Society for Human Resources Management. She is active in Indiana County Young Life and Summit Church.
Sweeney works with organizations of all sizes, both commercial and municipal, to plan and place property/casualty programs. Well versed in the financing structures of insurance as well as assessing potential exposures, he helps his customers minimize risk while understanding their best options for funding. He has worked with large insurance carriers and has experience in underwriting and managing programs. Sweeney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in insurance/risk management from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in information systems management from Duquesne University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.