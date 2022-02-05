Joseph C. Totten III is joining The Reschini Group and Evergreen Insurance as chief revenue officer. Totten will be responsible for overseeing the management and growth of current client relationships as well as supporting the firm’s long-term growth initiatives.
Prior to joining the Reschini Group, Totten was the vice president for a large national broker in Pittsburgh.
“Joe’s impact on our organization will be significant,” said Joe Reschini, president of The Reschini Group and chief executive officer of Evergreen Insurance. “Joe’s experience will help us reach a new level of service for our clients and growth for The Reschini Group.”
“This is a great opportunity to help build on the legacy of a historic company,” Totten said. “They are a leader in the industry and I look forward to working with the teams in Pittsburgh and Indiana.”
Totten is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Duquesne University. He will work out of the firm’s Pittsburgh office but will be meeting with clients throughout Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.reschini.com or on The Reschini Group’s Linkedin page.
The Reschini Group is a leading property/casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm with offices in Indiana and Pittsburgh. Evergreen Insurance is an independent insurance agency with six offices across central and western Pennsylvania.