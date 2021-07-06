The Indiana Fire Department rescue squad freed an Indiana man from a set of handcuffs Monday afternoon.
An unidentified man, said to be in his mid-20s, dialed 911 to ask for help in the 900 block of Gompers Avenue just before 5 p.m.
Whatever you thought, firefighters thought that too. But it wasn’t that.
“He found the handcuffs and got them on one hand, but couldn’t access them with the key,” Second Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson explained.
Indiana Borough police shared in the emergency response and checked the situation first. Unable to uncuff the man, police drove him to the fire station.
“We cut them with a set of bolt cutters to get them off his wrist,” Thompson said. The firefighters’ work was done in 30 seconds, he said.
“We told him, ‘if you’re going play with cuffs, make sure you have the key readily accessible.’
“They cut them off, he shook their hands and said thank you and out the door he went.”