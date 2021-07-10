Aerobatics and daredeviltry will abound this weekend at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
From helicopter rides to J&J Funnel Cakes, the annual Air Show — revived following the pandemic shutdown of 2020 — promises to be a family attraction at the airfield just east of Indiana in White Township. It starts at 9 a.m. both days.
A show of its type carries a distinct military flavor too, with a sample of Air Force and Army Air Corps craft coming in for display. Some are small and fast, but one of the biggest planes the airport’s mile-long runway can safely handle, a “Thunder Pig” C-123K twin-engine transport plane, had already set up for business Friday evening.
While the skies will be busy with stunt fliers drawing oohs and aahs from spectators, an element of the military will take a much more low-key approach to the show. Some veterans stationed at information tables will take time to talk about issues challenging veterans today.
Not surprisingly, some are mum on the worst of their experiences overseas in conflict. They’re eager for the dramatic Flight of the Flags and sounding of taps in ceremonies opening the show.
But retired Airman Bob Gbur has a job at the show suited for a the gregarious guy he is.
He tells what he knows, what he saw, what he experienced.
He’ll be guiding tours of the C-123 on the Jimmy Stewart Airport tarmac.
After his tour in Vietnam, Gbur joined the Beaver County-based Air Heritage Museum when it bought the decommissioned, mothballed Thunder Pig from the “bone yard” in the early 1990s.
“I was president. We went down and brought it back here and we’ve been flying it ever since.”
This plane is one of many still around but Gbur, of East Liverpool, Ohio, said it’s the only one still flying.
“They’re all around the country but this is the only one that flies,” Gbur said. “Go on up, have a look!
“Its the predecessor to the C-130s. Holds 60 troops, 12,000 pounds of cargo, goes in and out of short strips. It was expendable in Vietnam. If they went looking for a place that wasn’t good place for a C-130, they’d send one of these in. If it didn’t make it, they’d just bury it.
“And these things were famous for spraying Agent Orange,” he said.
Now it’s based at Beaver County where its rescuers repainted and restored it to the look of its heyday, and fly it out to air shows throughout the region.
“Yeah, it took us 20 minutes to get here today,” Gbur said.
He’ll be stationed inside the rear entrance hatch, near the donation bucket, but sometimes excusing the folks who he thinks want more badly to see it than they’re able to pay.
“What’s nice about this is we put the ramp down, open it up, we put a jug on the back that says, if you want, to donate two dollars. But you see a family with six kids and they’ll just stand there and I’ll say, aw, come on. This is education!”
The cargo bay is lined with photo storyboards telling the plane’s history overseas and at home, in war and in peace, and in the movies.
The C-123 appeared in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “American Made,” “Die Hard 2” and “Iron Eagle 3.”
“This is us. That’s Tom Cruise, that’s me,” Gbur showed off the photo from the “American Made” film location. “We went to Canada for ‘X Man.’”
“And these are Vietnam pictures. Here’s a picture I took, I was walking out to get on it, so we painted this to look like it,” Gbur explained.
The Korea- and Vietnam-era war relic, manufactured by Fairchild in 1954, may not be the oldest military feature of the airshow. World War II “living historians” are on the activity schedule.
So are radio-controlled aircraft, drone demonstrations, the local amateur radio club and an emergency-management mobile incident control center with cutting-edge communication technology. Air show visitors this weekend will be flagged into designated parking areas. Shuttles will transport show-goers to the airport grounds. Tickets anyone bought last year before COVID-19 forced the show’s cancellation will be honored this weekend.